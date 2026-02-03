Jealous ex-boyfriend opens fire into woman’s car at Atlanta nightclub

article

The Brief Michael Bowers faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting into vehicles outside an Atlanta nightclub on Jan. 17. The shooting was reportedly motivated by jealousy after Bowers saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man. Despite his status as a convicted felon, Bowers was armed with a handgun that police have yet to trace.



An early-morning shooting in the parking lot of a northwest Atlanta nightclub was sparked by a jealous man last month, according to police.

What we know:

Michael Bowers, 44, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm near a roadway, reckless conduct, and felony obstruction in connection to the shooting on Jan. 17.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Marietta Boulevard near Kennesaw Drive around 3:20 a.m. when they were flagged down by a security officer from the Vivide Atlanta nightclub.

The security guard told the officer a man had just been disarmed after shooting into vehicles. Despite a second security guard attempting to detain the man, he ran away. Additional officers were called to the scene and after briefly resisting, police say they were able to take Bowers into custody without further incident.

Bowers was transported to the Grady Detention Center to be treated for injuries he suffered during the tussle.

Investigators would later learn Bowers had gotten jealous that his ex-girlfriend was inside the club speaking with another man, so he left and came back with a gun. Investigators said the man then shot up his ex’s unoccupied car, damaging it and another vehicle.

No one was injured. Four shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police say Bowers is also a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified how Bowers, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, obtained the weapon used in the shooting.