2 Mexican nationals charged in metro Atlanta drug trafficking operation

article

The Brief Two men from Guerrero, Mexico, were arrested for allegedly running a large-scale meth operation out of an apartment near Piedmont Park. During a Jan. 21 raid, federal agents seized 44 kilograms of meth, suspected fentanyl pills, and a loaded weapon. Both suspects are being held in federal custody without bond on drug and weapons charges.



Two Mexican nationals were arrested for allegedly operating a drug trafficking enterprise in metro Atlanta, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

What we know:

Officials said Juan Carlos Solano Lorenzo, 30, and Jorge Luis Ramirez Bibiano, 28, both of Guerrero, Mexico, appeared in federal court on Tuesday charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Prosecutors stated that both men were in the country illegally.

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege the two men sold kilograms of methamphetamine around metro Atlanta, operating their ring out of an apartment near Piedmont Park. Federal officials served a search warrant at the apartment on Jan. 21 and reported locating approximately 44 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 "M30" pills suspected to contain fentanyl, and a loaded firearm found next to Ramirez Bibiano’s wallet.

What's next:

Both men are charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ramirez Bibiano is also charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. Both men were ordered to remain in federal custody ahead of their trial.