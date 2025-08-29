Mexican national accused of hiding kilos of fentanyl in diaper box at Stone Mountain home

article

A man who authorities say entered the United States illegally from Mexico has been arrested in Georgia after he was reportedly caught with a large amount of fentanyl.

Alexis Carreon Bocanegra is facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

What we know:

According to federal investigators, Bocanegra was caught by DEA agents handling suspected illegal drug proceeds worth around $400,000 between February and March.

Officials also accuse the man of distributing a vacuum-sealed package containing around a kilogram of fentanyl in March.

On Monday, DEA agents arrested Bocanegra at his Stone Mountain home. While searching the house, officials say they found two firearms hidden under a bed as well around around 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl hiding in a Huggies diaper box by a shed on the property.

What they're saying:

"Bocanegra, an illegal alien, allegedly tried to hide a significant amount of deadly fentanyl and unlawfully armed himself to protect his stash," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Thanks to the diligent investigation of our law enforcement partners, Bocanegra is now in federal custody. His fentanyl will never hit the streets, and his guns will no longer threaten the safety our community."

"Fentanyl is a poison that continues to claim lives, and combining it with firearms only increases the danger," said Jae W. Chung, the acting special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. "DEA is committed to removing both from our streets."

What's next:

Bocanegra remains in federal custody without bail.