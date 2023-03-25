Men's Final Four: METRO providing free rides, parking prices, Buick shuttles

NCAA Men's Final Four is fast approaching for an event-packed weekend, so here's how you can plan to get around to the festivities in Houston.

From Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, METRO is providing free rides to NCAA Men's Final Four activities on all three METRORail lines: Red, Green, and Purple. The METRO rides are complimentary of the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

For routes and schedules, download the RideMetro app or visit the website to plan your trips.

If you choose to park near NRG Stadium instead of riding the METRO, these are the parking prices on game days:

Parking Prices

Friday, March 31 - Reese's Men's Final Four Friday - Free *All lots except the Red Lot

Saturday, April 1 - Semifinal Games - $50 plus tax Lots: Yellow and Blue ADA Parking Available

Sunday, April 3 - National Championship Game - $50 plus tax Lots: Yellow and Blue ADA Parking Available

NRG Stadium is a cashless venue.

Public Parking Gate Hours

Friday, March 31 - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 - 12 - 9 p.m.

Monday, April 3 - 3-9 p.m.

Fans can also enjoy complimentary shuttles to take fans to and from the stadiums, fan zones, and other surrounding areas during Final Four weekend. Just look for one of the Buick's wrapped Buick Encore GXs, Envisions, and Enclaves for the free ride.

Experience Buick Hub Locations:

NRG Stadium - Orange Lot #13

South Transit Center - Adjacent to George R. Brown Convention Center

Buffalo Wild Wings at Midtown Crossing - 510 Gray St. Suite C

Click here for more info on parking and event maps.