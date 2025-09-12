Metro Atlanta weekend forecast: Great weekend to get outside

The Brief If you’re a gardener, you’ll need to water your plants the old-fashioned way. The outlook remains steady through the next week. According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, highs won’t reach 90 again degrees until Monday.



It’s shaping up to be a perfect weekend to get outside across North Georgia. The FOX 5 Storm Team is predicting mostly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-high 80s.

What they're saying:

"Even though the temperatures will continue to sneak up a little bit higher in the next few days... the humidity not so much," said Good Day Atlanta’s Joanne Feldman.

If you’re a gardener, you’ll need to water your plants the old-fashioned way. With rain chances essentially nonexistent, keeping a hose handy will be the only way to keep your garden thriving.

"It'll be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon with this high pressure really squashing the chance of rain here locally," Feldman added.

What's next:

The outlook remains steady through the next week.

"We're not gonna go too far above average here in North Georgia, maybe by a couple of degrees," Feldman said.

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, highs won’t reach 90 again degrees until Monday, while overnight lows will hover in the mid-60s.

Enjoy The Weather:

