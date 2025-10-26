Metro Atlanta weather: Widespread rain Sunday into Monday

The Brief Rain chances will steadily increase through Monday, with gusty winds accompanying the showers. By Tuesday, the steadier rain will taper off to scattered showers, with cloudy skies and misty conditions likely to linger through midweek. The wedge pattern — a cool, damp, breezy setup typical for fall — will stay in place for several days.



After a stretch of mild fall weather, North Georgia is in for a blustery and soggy start to the new week — with rain, strong winds, and much cooler temperatures settling in through midweek.

Rain overnight, sometimes heavy

What we know:

Rain chances will steadily increase through Monday, with gusty winds accompanying the showers.

"Some gusts could reach 25 to 30 miles an hour today, and even up to 35 in a few spots tomorrow morning — especially closer to the South Carolina state line," Meteorologist Alex Forbes said.

Steadier rain develops overnight, creating what Forbes described as "fantastic sleeping weather, but horrible morning commute and bus stop weather." He added, "Some of this rain could be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20, but we’re not expecting widespread thunderstorms."

By Tuesday, the steadier rain will taper off to scattered showers, with cloudy skies and misty conditions likely to linger through midweek.

"We’ll see another shot of widespread rain Wednesday afternoon," Forbes said. "Some of that could hang on into early or even midday Thursday before we finally clear out."

Cool temperatures and gusty winds stick around

What we know:

The wedge pattern — a cool, damp, breezy setup typical for fall — will stay in place for several days. Highs Monday through Thursday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average, topping out near 60 in Atlanta and even cooler in the mountains.

"By and large, most of us will see between one and two inches of rain across north and central Georgia," Forbes explained. "A few isolated spots could pick up closer to three inches, but that would be rare."

Dry Halloween expected

What's next:

Once the midweek system exits, skies will finally clear and conditions will improve heading into the weekend. "We’ll clear out entirely by the time we get to Halloween," Forbes said. "A high temperature near 60 degrees means trick-or-treating temperatures likely in the 50s — cool, crisp, and classic fall weather."