Metro Atlanta weather: Warm and sunny weekend for Shaky Knees

The Brief A few scattered showers are possible, with rain chances around 30 percent. Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures with a high of 88. The first day of fall arrives Monday with slightly cooler temperatures.



It's a warm and mostly sunny weekend ahead for North Georgia.

Saturday in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Atlanta will reach a high of 91 degrees Saturday after an overnight low of 70. A few scattered showers are possible, with rain chances around 30 percent.

"Into the low 90s today, with about a 30 to 20 percent chance of rain through the afternoon," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "A couple of showers may fire up around the noon hour, but they’ll fade away overnight."

Sunday in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures with a high of 88. Rain chances drop to about 20 percent, but any storms that do form could pack a punch.

"Most people will stay dry tomorrow, but whatever we do see might be a little more intense," Forbes explained. "Some of those storms could come with a couple of strikes of lightning."

Humidity will remain mostly comfortable this weekend, but Forbes noted that changes are coming soon.

"My eyes are on the middle to back half of next week," he said. "We’re going to be looking at getting into the muggy and humid range, and that’s going to come with some showers as well — which is welcome news with the drought conditions we’ve seen develop."

Metro Atlanta weather

What's next:

The first day of fall arrives Monday with slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances will increase midweek, with Thursday highlighted as the first chance for more widespread rainfall across metro Atlanta.

"Thursday looks like our first opportunity for maybe some widespread rain here in the metro," Forbes said. "That would be two thumbs up because we are in a drought now in parts of the metro, and we need that rain — we’re running about 3 inches below average."