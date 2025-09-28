Metro Atlanta weather: Warm, Mostly Dry Sunday Before Tropical Clouds Move In

The Brief Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s on Sunday, running a few degrees above average for this time of year. Monday will bring a slightly higher 20% chance of showers across north and central Georgia. Once Imelda pulls away later in the week, north Georgia will enjoy a taste of fall.



The FOX 5 Storm Team says Sunday will bring warm but mostly dry conditions to metro Atlanta, with only a slight chance of rain in the North Georgia mountains.

Sunday in North Georgia

What they're saying:

Temperatures started in the 60s across much of the area Sunday morning, with downtown Atlanta at 69°. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s, running a few degrees above average for this time of year.

"More people are going to stay dry today than we did yesterday," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "I’ve got the partly cloudy icon everywhere instead of the thunderstorm icon."

Today’s Forecast:

High: 85° in Atlanta (average high: 81°)

Spotty fog in north Georgia valleys early in the day

10% chance of rain, mainly along the Tennessee–North Carolina line

Warmest spot: Rome, expected to reach 88°

Forbes added that while most of Georgia will stay dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out in far north Georgia.

Future Imelda headed towards Georgia

What's next:

Monday will bring a slightly higher 20% chance of showers across north and central Georgia. By Tuesday, cloud cover tied to Tropical Depression Nine—expected to strengthen into Hurricane Imelda—will begin filtering into the state.

"We’re not going to see any direct impacts from the storm itself," Forbes explained. "Part of the reason is we have a growing sense of confidence that it’s going to make an eastward turn before making landfall in the United States."

Even so, Forbes said coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry may still see heavy rain and some storm surge as the storm brushes past.

Fall coming to Georgia

Timeline:

Once Imelda pulls away later in the week, north Georgia will enjoy a taste of fall. Highs will drop into the 70s Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s.

"Fall is here," Forbes said.