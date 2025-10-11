Metro Atlanta weather: Sunny, dry stretch ahead as drought conditions worsen

The Brief Skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Most of Georgia will stay dry through the weekend, though a few light, short-lived showers are possible to the east on Saturday. Atlanta has recorded only 0.51 inches of rain for October so far and is now more than five inches below normal for the year.



North Georgia is enjoying another picture-perfect fall day with mild afternoons and cool mornings — but the dry weather pattern continues, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

"Get outside and enjoy today," Forbes said. "The cool mornings — if you like those — are going to continue as well."

North Georgia Saturday forecast

What we know:

Skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s, especially across areas like Dalton and the rest of northwest Georgia. Metro Atlanta will top out in the upper 70s under clear skies.

Morning temperatures dipped into the mid-50s. "We slingshot the other way this afternoon, back into the mid to upper 70s," he said. "Two thumbs up for today."

Slim rain chance Saturday

What they're saying:

Forbes said most of Georgia will stay dry through the weekend, though a few light, short-lived showers are possible to the east on Saturday.

"Even if you do catch a shower in places like Madison, Oglethorpe, maybe down toward Greene counties, it’s not going to be long-lived by any stretch of the imagination," he said.

Drought conditions worsen across Georgia

What we know:

Despite the comfortable weather, rainfall remains scarce. Atlanta has recorded only 0.51 inches of rain for October so far and is now more than five inches below normal for the year.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows moderate drought stretching from Lake Lanier down the east side of the metro and westward toward the Alabama state line. A pocket of severe drought now extends from Buckhead through Coweta and Meriwether counties.

"We need the rain, and unfortunately, we’re not really looking at much opportunity," Forbes said.

More fall weather across North Georgia

What's next:

After a 20%chance of rain Saturday, the forecast turns completely dry again with a warming trend. Highs will climb to 80° on Columbus Day, 82° Tuesday, and 83° Wednesday, running slightly above average. Morning lows will stay comfortable in the 50s through next week.

"We could use the rain," Forbes added, "but for now, at least we’re enjoying some beautiful fall days."