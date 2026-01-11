Metro Atlanta weather: Cold week ahead with snow possibility

The Brief A quiet, dry weather pattern has taken over Georgia following Saturday's storms. Monday morning will be frigid, with lows dropping into the 20s across most of the state. Meteorologists are watching the potential for light snow showers in north Georgia on Thursday.



With a storm system now out, North Georgia is settling into a quieter stretch of weather that will last through at least the middle of the week — though the cold is sticking around.

Cold start to week

What we know:

Sunday afternoon temperatures have changed very little, holding in the low to mid-40s, but winds have increased, making it feel colder to close out the day. Those winds will ease overnight, allowing temperatures to drop even further by sunrise Monday.

Many locations will wake up to temperatures in the 20s Monday morning, marking another cold start to the day.

Monday morning low temperatures across North Georgia are expected be:

Atlanta: 28°

Dalton: 27°

Rome: 26°

Blairsville: 20°

Jasper: 24°

Athens: 27°

By afternoon, all of those locations will reach the upper 40s or low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunshine will help temperatures rebound during the afternoon, bringing highs back closer to seasonal averages, with a modest warmup continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Atlanta warming centers

What you can do:

The City of Atlanta will open warming centers tonight ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures.

The shelters will be at Central Park Recreation Center: 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308; and Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center: 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. SE, Atlanta 30312.

The warming centers will operate during the following hours:

Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m.

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center (275 Pryor St. SW). Return transportation will be coordinated by Fulton County back to the Gateway Center upon deactivation of the centers.

Georgia snow chance

What's next:

Overall, the forecast points to a chilly week ahead, highlighted by cold mornings and cool afternoons. Rain chances remain very low, though there is a small chance of precipitation Thursday.

For parts of North Georgia, that could fall as snow showers. Forecasters are continuing to monitor that potential closely.