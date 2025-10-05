Metro Atlanta weather: Slight rain chance Sunday, but not a washout

The Brief The best chance for showers will be east and south of Interstate 20, including areas near Griffin, Eatonton, and Monticello. Most rain will be brief and scattered, with cloudy and breezy conditions persisting even where it stays dry. Rain chances will dip to 20% on Monday, followed by a dry and warmer Tuesday with highs in the 80s.



Clouds are back over metro Atlanta this Sunday, and while it won’t be a washout, a few areas could see light rain later in the day, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

What they're saying:

"It’s not as nice of a morning as we’ve seen the past couple of days," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes, noting the thick cloud cover over downtown Atlanta early Sunday. "Very few people are going to see much sunshine today."

Sunday's North Georgia Forecast

What we know:

High: mid-70s

Rain chance: 20–30%

Wind: gusts up to 25 mph

The best chance for showers will be east and south of Interstate 20, including areas near Griffin, Eatonton, and Monticello. Most rain will be brief and scattered, with cloudy and breezy conditions persisting even where it stays dry.

Forbes said the rain is welcome relief amid ongoing moderate drought conditions across parts of metro Atlanta and west-central Georgia. "The last day we’ve seen more than half an inch of rain at Hartsfield-Jackson was August 20," he said. "We’ll take what we can get."

Cold front headed to North Georgia

What's next:

Rain chances will dip to 20% on Monday, followed by a dry and warmer Tuesday with highs in the 80s. A cold front Wednesday into Thursday is expected to bring another round of light rain before cooler air settles in by the weekend.

Highs will drop into the low 70s by Friday, with refreshing morning lows returning to the 50s.

"It won’t be a lot of rain, but we’ll take any moisture we can get," Forbes said. "And by the end of the week, it’s going to feel more like fall again."