Metro Atlanta Weather: Scattered showers, storms expected Wednesday

The Brief 🌧️ Scattered storms today, stronger storms overnight with gusts up to 60 mph

🌡️ Last 90° day likely; highs drop to low 80s by late week

🌦️ Rain and storms continue through Friday, easing into the weekend

After weeks of dry and steamy weather, north and central Georgia are finally getting a soaking. FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey said scattered showers and storms will begin this afternoon, with heavier rain and stronger storms moving in overnight.

The system, tied to a cold front, is expected to bring the heaviest rain and strongest winds after sunset Wednesday into Thursday morning. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some areas, and another round of storms is likely Thursday afternoon.

"It’s been a while since we’ve seen rain of this intensity," Stacey said. "By the time this front moves through, we’ll trade the 90s for more seasonable temperatures in the low 80s."

🌤️ Forecast at a glance

Wednesday (Today):

🌡️ High: 92°

🌧️ Scattered afternoon storms, stronger storms overnight

🌩️ Damaging winds possible after sunset

Thursday:

🌡️ High: 85°

🌧️ Widespread rain and storms, heavy downpours likely

🌬️ Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible

Friday:

🌡️ High: 83°

🌦️ Periods of rain, a few storms linger into afternoon

Saturday:

🌡️ High: 82°

🌤️ Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers

Sunday:

🌡️ High: 81°

🌤️ Partly sunny, drier and more comfortable

🌎 Bottom line

Expect a wet end to the workweek with scattered storms and gusty winds through Friday. By the weekend, conditions will improve with highs in the low 80s — a welcome sign that fall is finally settling in.