Metro Atlanta weather: Rain Sunday, temperatures drop Monday

The Brief Saturday will stay mostly clear with highs around 72 in Atlanta. Rain moves in late Sunday through Monday. Cooler temperatures bring fall to North Georgia beginning Monday.



A major pattern shift is on the way for North Georgia this weekend, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds, and a noticeable drop in temperatures to start the new week.

Clear Saturday across metro Atlanta

What they're saying:

Saturday will stay relatively pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 72 in Atlanta — right around average for mid-October, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. Then, a large storm system currently producing severe weather across Texas and Louisiana is moving east and will reach Georgia late Sunday.

"That same system is going to move up toward north and central Georgia by late tomorrow," Forbes explained. "We’re not really looking at strong thunderstorms, but we are expecting widespread rain and cool conditions."

Rain returns to North Georgia on Sunday

What they're saying:

Clouds will thicken Sunday, with an isolated shower possible during the day before steady rain settles in overnight. "Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, that first batch of widespread rain moves through," Forbes said. "Maybe even a couple of rumbles of thunder — not ruling that out, especially farther south. But by and large, it’s just a steady rain for most — perfect sleeping weather."

By Monday, the wedge pattern sets in — a cool, damp, breezy setup typical of fall in Georgia. "We’ll still have scattered showers around Monday afternoon and that easterly breeze sticking around," Forbes said. "It’s going to be a cool, damp, breezy day, and we’re going to keep that going into Tuesday as well."

Temperature drop across North Georgia

What they're saying:

Winds will increase Sunday night into Monday, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible north of the metro area. "That’s when wind gusts will be at their peak," Forbes said. "Particularly north of the city."

Temperatures will fall steadily through early next week — mid-60s Sunday, then struggling to even reach the 60s Monday through Thursday. "We’ll have a decent chance of rain Monday and again Wednesday," Forbes added. "But things clear out just in time for Halloween on Friday."