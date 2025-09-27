Metro Atlanta Weather: Humid Saturday with storms possible

Metro Atlanta started Saturday on a humid note, with patchy fog and low clouds keeping the sunrise hidden. Temperatures began in the upper 60s across much of the region, with Atlanta waking up to 69 degrees.

Saturday forecast for North Georgia

What they're saying:

"The humidity out there this morning is not hard to come by in the metro area, and that’s going to translate to a couple of storms by the time we get to the afternoon," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

Highs will climb into the low 80s, with Atlanta expected to reach 83 degrees. Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout the afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain. Fog earlier in the morning created travel issues in North Georgia, with visibility dropping to zero in Blairsville and just a mile in Gainesville.

For fans headed to Truist Park tonight to see the Braves face the Pirates, first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at game time, slipping into the low 70s by the end of the night.

Tropical weather possibly headed towards Georgia

What's next:

Sunday brings drier conditions, with only a 10% chance of a stray shower near the Tennessee–North Carolina line.

Attention then shifts to the tropics, where Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday off the coast of Jacksonville.

"We’ve got high confidence in this forecast through Tuesday morning, but beyond that, confidence drops off very quickly," Forbes said. "If the system tracks further west, it could bring heavy rain to coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry — and possibly impact our weather by midweek."

Metro Atlanta’s rain chances remain low for now, but cooler air is on the way. Highs are expected to stay in the low 70s by Thursday and Friday, with morning lows dipping into the 50s.