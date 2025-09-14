Metro Atlanta weather: Feeling like summer with little chance of rain

The Brief It will be a warm and mostly sunny afternoon across North Georgia, with little chance of rain. Much of the country will feel extreme heat, but North Georgia will be spared the worst of it. Temperatures will stay warm into the start of the new week, with highs approaching 90 in some spots.



What they're saying:

"We’re moving up a little bit higher," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "I think now this is roughly where it’s going to stay though for most of our 7-day forecast. So even though the temperatures will continue to sneak up a little bit higher in the next few days, the humidity not so much. It’ll be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon with this high pressure really squashing the chance of rain here locally."

Big picture view:

Forbes said much of the country will feel extreme heat, but North Georgia will be spared the worst of it.

"We are likely for several days in a row to run warmer than average," Forbes explained. "Here’s the deal. We’re not gonna go too far above average here in North Georgia — maybe by a couple of degrees. Where there’s going to be a bigger difference, and the heat is more excessive and well above average, would be back to our north and west. So we’re going to be spared sort of the worst of that."

"Tomorrow afternoon is another day of highs in the 80s," he added. "Monday is the day that we’re most likely to get to 90, but we’re still not going to be much lower than that for Tuesday, Wednesday or even Thursday of next week."

What's next:

Temperatures will stay warm into the start of the new week, with highs approaching 90 in some spots.

"There’s a look at the afternoon temperatures either near or above 80°," Forbes said. "In the case of Rome, you’ll be within distance of 90, and we’re going to start to see more numbers like that over the next few days."

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes.



