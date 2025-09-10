Metro Atlanta Weather: Cool start today, but 90s heat is coming back

The Brief 🌤️ High of 84 today with clear skies and low humidity 🌊 Peak of hurricane season, but tropics remain quiet for 7 days 🔥 90s return by late weekend with increasing heat and humidity



It’s a cool and calm start to Wednesday across metro Atlanta, with mostly clear skies and low humidity expected throughout the day.

What we know:

Today also marks the statistical peak of Atlantic hurricane season, but conditions remain unusually quiet in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center reports no tropical development is expected in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic over the next seven days, despite sea surface temperatures being warm enough to support storm activity.

COMPLETE WEATHER FORECAST

What's next:

Forecasters are monitoring a stalled front off the East Coast, where some models suggest a possible low-pressure system could form next week. Locally, however, dry and pleasant weather continues, though drought conditions have expanded slightly across metro Atlanta.

Highs will climb to the mid-80s today before a warming trend pushes temperatures back into the 90s by the end of the weekend.

🌤️ Forecast at a Glance

Today (Wed): ☀️ Mostly sunny, dry, high near 84°F

Tonight: 🌙 Clear, calm, low near 63°F

Thursday: ☀️ Sunny, warm, high 86°F

Friday: 🌤️ Mostly sunny, high 88°F

Weekend: 🔥 Hotter, highs near 90–92°F with increasing humidity