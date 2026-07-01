Metro Atlanta weather: Another super hot and steamy day ahead

The Brief ☀️ A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of north and northwest Georgia, with heat index values expected to reach 103 to 107 degrees this afternoon. ⛈️ Most of the day will be dry, but scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could produce gusty winds up to 60 mph and small hail in a few spots. 🎆 The hot, humid pattern continues through the Fourth of July, with daily chances for afternoon storms and heat index values staying in the triple digits.



If it already feels hot outside, that's because it is.

What we know:

Temperatures were around 80 degrees in Atlanta early Wednesday morning, but humidity made it feel closer to 85 degrees shortly after sunrise. That combination will send afternoon heat index values soaring well above 100 degrees across much of North Georgia.

The hottest conditions are expected in Fulton County and much of northwest Georgia, where a Heat Advisory remains in effect.

World Cup fans should prepare for the heat

Fans heading to today's noon World Cup match or the FIFA Fan Festival will get a dry start, with temperatures around 90 degrees at kickoff.

The bigger concern will be the dangerous heat, especially for anyone spending several hours outdoors. FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists recommend staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and taking frequent breaks in the shade.

Storm chances return this afternoon

Like most summer days in Georgia, the heat will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a few capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail. The overall severe weather threat is low, but any stronger storm could briefly become intense.

Most of the storms should move out by the evening commute.

More of the same through the holiday weekend

Don't expect much relief anytime soon.

Thursday and Friday bring another round of afternoon heat and scattered storms, and the Fourth of July forecast looks very similar. While rain chances remain around 40% on Independence Day, many locations will stay dry for much of the day before isolated storms develop later.

Rain chances increase even more by Sunday and Monday.

🌤️ Forecast breakdown

🌅 This morning

Warm and muggy

Temperatures near 80°

Feels like the mid-80s

☀️ This afternoon

High around 90°

Heat index: 103-107°

Heat Advisory in effect

⚽ Noon (World Cup kickoff)

Around 90°

Dry and very hot

⛈️ 2-5 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms develop

A few storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and small hail

🌙 Tonight

Storms taper off

Warm and humid

🎆 Fourth of July outlook

Hot and humid

Triple-digit heat index possible

Isolated afternoon and evening storms

Many celebrations should stay dry, but keep an eye on the sky.