Metro Atlanta wakes up to Friday flurries

A blast of colder air arrived Friday morning followed by snow flurries for many FOX 5 viewers.

Light snowflakes started falling during rush hour across metro Atlanta, including in our own backyard at FOX 5.

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, there will be limited moisture for precipitation Friday, so the chances for snowfall are limited. However, potential accumulations could happen for the high elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

Blairsville courtesy of Denise Hodge

Blue Ridge courtesy of Kami Navarro

Towns County courtesy of Amanda Dockery

Dallas, Georgia courtesy of Midge Anderson

