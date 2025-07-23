Metro Atlanta studio uses tech to connect superstar musicians and fans

The Brief Metro Atlanta-based tech and entertainment company Soapbox Studios creates immersive, 3D holographic performances for some of music's top artists. The performances are filmed live, and can then be experienced by fans using Meta Quest headsets and the Soapbox app. The content is all being produced at the 5,800-square-foot Soapbox Studios in Metro Atlanta, which features a 48-camera capture room.



Watching a music video by your favorite artist? Very cool.

Bringing that music video to life right in your own living room? Even better.

Iconic musicians including blues great Buddy Guy and singer/rapper T-Pain are among those who can perform right before your very eyes thanks to Soapbox, the Atlanta-based tech and entertainment company that’s been making headlines with its immersive, 3D holographic performances. Founded by brothers Kevin and Ryan Sellers, Soapbox uses dozens of cameras to capture 3D holograms of musicians, which can then be enjoyed by fans using Meta Quest headsets and the Soapbox app.

The content is all being produced at the 5,800-square-foot Soapbox Studios in Metro Atlanta, which features a 48-camera capture room, video control room, a full recording studio, and a private artist suite — all of which we showcased this morning on Good Day Atlanta, during our exclusive tour of the facility led by the founders.

