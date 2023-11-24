Metro Atlanta shoppers brave cold to hunt for Black Friday deals

While many people around metro Atlanta are at home still in a deep sleep thanks to Thanksgiving dinner, others are putting on warm clothes to hit the stores for Black Friday shopping.

The lines have gotten a bit shorter as more people go online for their Christmas gifts, but eager shoppers still gathered at the Cabela's in Acworth looking for those big deals.

The outdoor goods store wasn't the only major retailer offering sales to shoppers.

According to Wallethub, JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Target are offering some of the steepest deals.

The website took a survey of over 3500 deals from 13 of the largest retailers nationwide.

Abhishek Chadrah was one of the shoppers lining up waiting for the nearby Best Buy's doors to open.

"I have my wife and my sister with me, and we all have our own agendas," he said. "I'm going to go for a television, my wife wants to buy a new speaker, and my sister is looking for a new phone."

The National Retail Federation estimates about 182 million people plan to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday in 2023.

While the way people may be shopping may be changing, the Black Friday tradition remains strong - and so do all the deals.