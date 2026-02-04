Metro Atlanta parents charged in 5-year-old son's death

article

The Brief A mother and father from Marietta have been charged after their 5-year-old son died days after being on life support. Authorities responded to the home where the boy was found unresponsive on Sunday evening. The couple's other four children are now in the custody of family services.



A Marietta mother and father are facing several felony charges after their 5-year-old son died Wednesday morning following days of being on life support.

What we know:

Cobb County 911 received a call on Feb. 1 just after 6 p.m. from a mother and father who had been performing CPR on their 5-year-old son for several minutes, according to Marietta police.

First responders arrived at the home in the 400 block of Ramona Street and found the parents next to the boy, who was lying on the floor unresponsive.

Firefighters took over CPR before the boy was taken to Kennestone Hospital. He was then airlifted to Arthur M. Bank Hospital in Atlanta.



After being on life support for several days, the boy was pronounced deceased Feb. 4 around 11 a.m.

Through a detailed investigation, detectives charged the mother and father in connection with the boys’ death on Feb. 2.

The Division of Family and Children Services has taken custody of the parents’ other four children.

Alexiss Eitrem, 31, is charged with five counts of cruelty to a child in the second degree.

Michael Horn, 31, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to a child in the first degree and four counts of cruelty to a child in the second degree.

Both were booked at the Cobb County jail.

Investigators say that the charges are likely to be upgraded based on additional evidence.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the boy’s death and the circumstances that led up to his becoming unresponsive.

The evidence found during the investigation was not disclosed.

Investigators did not say whether the other four children showed signs of abuse.