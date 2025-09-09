Expand / Collapse search

Metro Atlanta has 5th most new apartments in U.S., study says

Published  September 9, 2025 7:45am EDT
    • Metro Atlanta ranks 5th in nation for new apartment units
    • More than 6,300 apartments added, RentCafe reports
    • Growth tied to Beltline projects and World Cup planning

ATLANTA - A new report places metro Atlanta among the top U.S. cities for newly constructed apartments.

According to RentCafe, Atlanta ranked 5th nationally, with more than 17,500 units added. 

The top 5 were New York, Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix. 

Charlotte, Miami, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Denver rounded out the top 10. 

The City of Atlanta (6,300 units) was ranked at number 6. 

The growth is partly attributed to developments along the Atlanta Beltline and preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

