Metro Atlanta has 5th most new apartments in U.S., study says
ATLANTA - A new report places metro Atlanta among the top U.S. cities for newly constructed apartments.
According to RentCafe, Atlanta ranked 5th nationally, with more than 17,500 units added.
The top 5 were New York, Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix.
Charlotte, Miami, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Denver rounded out the top 10.
The City of Atlanta (6,300 units) was ranked at number 6.
The growth is partly attributed to developments along the Atlanta Beltline and preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.