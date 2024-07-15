72-year-old metro Atlanta grandmother wins 2 medals at bodybuilding competition

A metro Atlanta grandmother brought home two medals after competing in her first bodybuilding competition at 72.

Evelyn Foulkner competed in the Super Natural Body Federation Bodybuilding and Fitness competition in Lawrenceville over the weekend after months of training.

Despite not initially having competitive bodybuilding on her bucket list, Foulkner decided to challenge herself in January.

"I decided I needed to take it to another level and challenge myself," she said.

Foulkner was a contestant in the competition's bikini category and her hard work definitely paid off.

She placed third in the novice division and third in the masters division.

Her family tells FOX 5 that the grandmother was a huge hit with the crowds while she was on stage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of Evelyn Foulkner)

After the competition, she had a line of people waiting to take photos with her and share how much of an inspiration she is.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Ms. Foulkner!

