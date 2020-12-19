Community honors loved ones lost to gun violence throughout metro Atlanta

It’s been a difficult year for many families having to bury children because of gun violence.

A community came together Saturday to remember some of the kids killed around metro Atlanta.

"These are our babies in our community," Georgetta Morton, one of the organizers of the memorial, said.

If you’re heading down Wesley Chapel Road near Snapfinger it’s hard to miss the memorial to children killed from gun violence across metro Atlanta.

"It’s heartbreaking to hear that. It’s almost like we are desensitized when kids get killed," Morton said. She went on to note that she could not stay silent after seeing child after child killed.

The events also hit close to home as her eight-year-old daughter watches.

"I can’t believe it happened to her. It could have been me. It could have been me," Malia Morton said.

Saturday the families of the loved ones gathered to decorate and add Christmas trees and lights.

"For a moment as I was walking by the day flashed by my mind. I can see myself in the emergency room waiting for an answer if she made it or not," Meisa Bates said.

Bates lost her daughter Ka’Mani Kirkland in May after a friend's gun accidentally went off while in the car.

"To know that she’s being thought of and her memory is still being kept alive brings a smile to my heart," Bates said.

"I just think there needs to be a lot more awareness for all of our kids," Jermaine Willingham said.

Willingham lost his five-year-old Jada Willingham just a few weeks ago after she was shot and killed accidentally by another child.

"I just want to wake up out of this dream and see her again," Willingham said.

"Put the guns down. You are killing the future," Secoriay Williamson said.

It’s a name now known around the country as the parents of Secoria Turner still try to come to terms with losing their 8-year-old from gunfire during the Rayshard Brooks protest.

"Something missing. It’s like a part of us is not here to celebrate the holidays," Williamson said.

"Her life matters. It could have been any one of us," Charmaine Turner said.

