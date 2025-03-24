Metro Atlanta children attend sensory-friendly screens of 'Shrek' over the weekend

Some metro Atlanta children with special needs got the chance to enjoy a beloved animated classic in a setting designed just for them.

On Sunday, Circle Care sponsored a sensory-friendly screening of Shrek at two NCG Cinema locations—Peachtree and Marietta—giving kids with autism and sensory sensitivities the opportunity to experience the movie in a comfortable, judgment-free environment.

Organizers adjusted the lighting and sound levels to make the experience more accommodating. Unlike traditional movie screenings, children were encouraged to talk, sing, and dance throughout the film, allowing them to engage in their own way without restrictions.

The event aimed to create an inclusive space where kids could enjoy a big-screen adventure while feeling safe and supported.