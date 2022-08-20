Metro Atlanta animal shelter shares list of 20 more dogs in 'urgent' need of rescue, adoption

article

Clayton County Animal Control issued a final notice to save more dogs scheduled to be euthanized within one week.

The shelter provided intake numbers of 20 dogs.

Animal Control said the dogs on the "Urgent List" need to be adopted by 1 p.m. on Aug. 25. They're on the list because of their special needs, the time frame the animal has been at housed, or they are at risk of illness.

None of the dogs listed were described as dog aggressive or extremely dog aggressive.

To find out more about adoptions, contact the Clayton County Animal Control Adoption Center at 770-347-0210 and/or email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov. The Adoption Center is located at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.