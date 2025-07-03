Mercedes-Benz Stadium named loudest home pitch in Major League Soccer

article

The Brief Newsweek has named Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium the loudest home pitch in Major League Soccer. The news outlet said that Mercedes-Benz Stadium "takes loud to a whole new level." The team also leads the league in average attendance per game this season by more than 10,000 people.



When it comes to soccer fans, Atlanta United FC fans know how to get their team charged up.

A recent fan poll conducted by Newsweek found that the Atlanta team's supporters are the loudest home pitch in Major League Soccer.

What they're saying:

The news outlet asked panelists and contributors to select 10 MLS venues that would be voted on by readers.

In the end, Newsweek said that Mercedes-Benz Stadium "takes loud to a whole new level."

"With massive crowds and a domed design that captures every cheer, chant and drumbeat, it's a nonstop roar from kickoff to final whistle. The energy intensifies with every play, and if the match goes to extra time, prepare to lose your voice. This is MLS matchday at its most epic.," Newsweek wrote in its roundup.

Taking second place was the Portland Timbers' Providence Park, followed by the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.

By the numbers:

According to Sports Illustrated, Atlanta United FC also leads all other soccer clubs in average attendance per game for the 2025 season.

The Five Stripes has an average of 45,600 people in the stands, beating Charlotte FC for the top spot by more than 12,000.

What's next:

The team is currently 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 4-5-10.

The next home game will be on July 16 against Chicago Fire FC.