Deputies in Spalding County say they are assisting authorities in Henry County in the search for a missing teen.

Mia Danielle Parks, 16, was last seen in the area of Plum Branch Court in McDonough. Authorities said Parks is "mentally challenged."

Any one with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Henry County at 770-288-8200 or Spalding County at 770-229-9911.