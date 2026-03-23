Mena Suvari doesn’t just have fangs in the new horror film "Vampires of the Velvet Lounge"…she’s got wings.

Suvari stars as history’s notorious Elizabeth Báthory in the film, which was released in select theaters Friday from Strand Releasing. Written and directed by Adam Sherman, "Vampires of the Velvet Lounge" was filmed in and around Savannah, making prominent use of the city’s legendary Southern Gothic atmosphere.

"Awesome," says Suvari of working in the city. "I had never gotten the opportunity to work there. I had visited once before, and am really grateful that we had the opportunity because it’s such a character in and of itself."

While the Savannah locations are real, "Vampires of the Velvet Lounge" is loaded with special visual effects, including the aforementioned wings for Suvari’s villainous creature of the night. For the actress — known for iconic films including "American Beauty" and "American Pie" — it was an action-packed change of pace.

"I’ve said many times that I feel like it’s my favorite thing that I’ve worked on, because I’ve gotten to include so many different types of things," says the actress. "I love horror, I love the comedy in this film, the dialogue is so creative and smart, and then doing stunt work. It was really awesome."

"Vampires of the Velvet Lounge" co-stars Dichen Lachman, Stephen Dorff, Lochlyn Munro, and Tyrese Gibson. For more information on the film, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report by Paul Milliken who spoke with Suvari.



