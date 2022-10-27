Men caught in Tesla filled with stolen Amazon packages, police say

article

Atlanta police have arrested two suspects caught in a Tesla allegedly filled with drugs and stolen Amazon packages.

Officials say on the morning of Oct. 24, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at a business on the 900 block of Huff Road.

The caller told responders that they saw two men stealing packages from the property and loading them into a red Tesla.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men wearing gloves along with a red Tesla Model 3 with its trunk open and packages visible.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found marijuana, meth, a firearm, credit cards and ID cards with different peoples names, and a lot of reportedly stolen Amazon boxes.

Police arrested the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old Larry Byer and 38-year-old Don‘El Leon Hammonds. Byer is charged with nine counts of theft by receiving stolen mail, possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and burglary. Hammonds is charged with nine counts of theft by receiving stolen mail, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and burglary.

"Some say we should ‘never judge a book by its cover’; we say, ‘never judge a thief by the car they drive,’" a spokesperson for the Atlnata Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Both men are now in custody at the Fulton County jail.

Officers were able to return the packages to their rightful owners