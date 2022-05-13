DeKalb Police investigating deadly shooting on Memorial Drive

article

Police are investigating the death of a woman found on a busy DeKalb County road Friday morning.

Officials say shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 4300 block of Memorial Drive after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found the body of a woman.

At this time, investigators have not identified the victim or learned what led up to her death.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.