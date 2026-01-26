Expand / Collapse search
Lithonia man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

Published  January 26, 2026 6:38pm EST
Gwinnett County
Brandon Walker article

Brandon Walker (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Brandon Walker faces multiple felony charges, including statutory rape and child molestation via an electronic device.
    • Authorities allege Walker recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
    • Walker is held without bond as a designated danger to the community at Gwinnett County Detention Center.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old Georgia man has been arrested on accusations of raping a teenage girl. 

What we know:

Brandon Walker was arrested in Lithonia on Friday. He is being charged with statutory rape, child molestation by electronic device, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and creating or possessing a visual medium depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the arrest warrant, Walker engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl while recording it. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

It is not known when his next court appearance will be held.

What's next:

Walker remains at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. His warrant states he is to be held without bond and that he is "a danger to person or community."

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and taken from court documents. 

