Lithonia man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old Georgia man has been arrested on accusations of raping a teenage girl.
What we know:
Brandon Walker was arrested in Lithonia on Friday. He is being charged with statutory rape, child molestation by electronic device, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and creating or possessing a visual medium depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to the arrest warrant, Walker engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl while recording it. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.
What we don't know:
It is not known when his next court appearance will be held.
What's next:
Walker remains at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. His warrant states he is to be held without bond and that he is "a danger to person or community."
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and taken from court documents.