Lithonia man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

The Brief Brandon Walker faces multiple felony charges, including statutory rape and child molestation via an electronic device. Authorities allege Walker recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. Walker is held without bond as a designated danger to the community at Gwinnett County Detention Center.



A 25-year-old Georgia man has been arrested on accusations of raping a teenage girl.

What we know:

Brandon Walker was arrested in Lithonia on Friday. He is being charged with statutory rape, child molestation by electronic device, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and creating or possessing a visual medium depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the arrest warrant, Walker engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl while recording it. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

It is not known when his next court appearance will be held.

What's next:

Walker remains at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. His warrant states he is to be held without bond and that he is "a danger to person or community."