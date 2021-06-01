Officials: At least 1 man, 3 children drown over Memorial Day weekend

article

Georgia officials say at least one adult and three children have drowned over Memorial Day weekend.

Search crews have continued to look for a 56-year-old man who disappeared in Lake Lanier Saturday night.

Authorities say the man was in the water on an inflatable raft, went to go try and retrieve an oar, and vanished under the water.

Crews had been searching the lake using sonar devices on Sunday and Monday but were not able to find the man's body.

In Murray County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the drowning of a 3-year-old at a lake on Monday.

Officials say the boy was unresponsive when he was found in the water on Carter's Lake. Attempts to resuscitate the child were not successful.

In Stone Mountain, DeKalb County officials say they investigated the drowning of another 3-year-old child.

Officials say they were called to the 6100 block of Swabia Court after receiving a call about the child's death. They have not released any more information about the incident.

In Lumpkin County, a 15-year-old boy drowned after slipping on a rock while swimming at Dick's Creek.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the teenager, but say they have recovered his body.

