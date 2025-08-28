Melba Moore extends legendary career with new dance single

The Brief Tony Award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated singer Melba Moore will co-headline a show this Saturday, August 30th at Yuji Modern Japanese in Atlanta. Moore recently released a dance single called "No Filter," for which she provides both lead and background vocals. The New York-born performer skyrocketed to stardom in 1970, when she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Purlie."



She conquered Broadway and television in the 1970s and topped the Billboard charts throughout the 1980s. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is back with a hot new single — and is on her way to Atlanta.

The Tony Award-winning actress and Grammy-nominated singer will co-headline a show this Saturday, Aug. 30, at Yuji Modern Japanese (667 Auburn Avenue) with fellow R&B legends Shirley Jones and Klymaxx with Joyce Irby.

It’s an exciting season for Moore, whose latest release is the dance single "No Filter."

"It comes from George Pettus, Angela Pettus, and Terry Hunter," says the singer and actress of the track. "They wrote the music, wrote the lyrics … and they put me as background vocals as well as the lead. So, I’m singing all these notes all over the place!"

Moore holds one of those notes for a solid 20 seconds, displaying a vocal power for which she’s known around the world.

"The long notes are easy now, because you get stamina," Moore said. "And after a while, you find out what makes it ‘don’t work,’ and you weed that out! So, after a while, if you can’t do anything else, you can do that."

Of course, Melba Moore can do much more. The New York-born performer skyrocketed to stardom in 1970, when she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Purlie," and later headlined her own television variety series with Clifton Davis. Her recording output includes the dance classics "You Stepped Into My Life," "This Is It," and "Love’s Comin’ at Ya," and the chart-topping R&B hits "Falling" and "A Little Bit More" (featuring Freddie Jackson).

For more information on Saturday’s show, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the legendary Melba Moore.