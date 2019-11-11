Meet LaGrange police's newest recruit

He’s a small pup with a big badge and an even bigger heart. LaGrange police newest recruit has a different approach to protecting and serving.

K-9 Donut is the department’s first therapy dog. LaGrange Police took to Facebook on Monday posting a rather regal picture of the pup.

The department said he’s going through basic training and will be required to meet certain standards to graduate in a few months.

The LaGrange community can expect to see K-9 Donut out at community events, schools, and other programs.

K-9 Donut is partners with Sgt. McCoy who is the supervisor of the LaGrange Police Community Outreach Unit.