Meet Boom: Georgia football to 'collar' new Uga XI at G-Day Game

Look out Athens, there will be a new Uga for the University of Georgia Bulldog's 2023 season.

The university has announced that Uga X, affectionately known as Que, will be retiring after representing the Dawgs since the 2015 season.

Boom, a 10-month-old English bulldog, will become Uga XI on Saturday during the pregame ceremonies at the upcoming G-Day Game.

The ceremonial collaring will start at around 3:50 p.m. and take place on the 20 yard lane of Sanford Stadium. Bulldogs fans are encouraged to get to the game and find their seats early to see the ceremony.

Boom has a big collar to fill. Que, who was 2 and a half years old when he took the position, is retiring as the winningest mascot in Georgia history. During his reign, Que saw the team get a record of 91-18 and win two back-to-back College Football National Championships.

During that time the team also claimed SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange, and Peach bowls.

The current line of English bulldogs began with UGA I in 1995, who had the name "Hood's Ole Dan."