Meet Atlanta's 'Teacher Bae' whose virtual classes have gone viral

An Atlanta teacher has gone viral on social media after he posted a video showing him in the classroom and how he relates to his students.

Many have named Emmanuel Robinson ‘Teacher Bae’ but he’s so much more than that.

"I’m not doing anything I thought people would be interested in. it was me just going live on my IG interacting with people and saving it and posting to Twitter," Emmanuel Robinson said.

The video is of Atlanta Public School teacher Emmanuel Robinson and has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

The Jean Childs Young Middle School math teacher posted the video showing his interactions with his students.

"It’s my babies that keep me coming back because we aren’t paid and we work from sun up to sun down but It’s my babies and kids that keep me coming back," Robinson said.

Robinsons said the connection with his students helps them understand and relate on a higher level.

"I talk to them like they are at home like I’m their uncle or brother and in doing so, I break the barrier," Robinson said.

Robinson knows first-hand how hard learning can be.

Robinson tested into the special education program when he was in third grade.

"I was fortunate enough to test out in 8th grade because I had parents that were willing to do the work and were able to buy hooked on phonics and take the time to read with me and engrained that. My babies don’t have that. They don’t really have the opportunities or resources to have a mom who can give her afternoon to help her babies read," Robinson said.

Teaching virtually has made it hard for this educator who said he misses his students.

"For my teaching style it was hard because I’m about connection first and understanding why you are mad in the morning or learning the student hasn’t eaten since you left class yesterday," Robinson said.

Robinson said he will continue to go above and beyond to help those in his class.

"Education is full circle. It’s the parent. It’s the student and the teachers. I think if we all get on the same team then we can all help our babies be more successful," Robinson said.

