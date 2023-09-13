Medical Examiner's Office trying to identify dead man found at Gwinnett County construction site

article

A composite sketch has been released for an unidentified body found in Gwinnett County in August.

The body was discovered by construction workers at a new construction site in the area of Live Oak Parkway in unincorporated Norcross on Aug. 7, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The deceased Hispanic male is between 20 and 50 years of age. He was approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighed between 130 and 15 pounds.

He was wearing blue jeans, a gray GAP brand tank top, blue/red/white plaid pajama pants, a white metal beaded necklace, white socks with a lime green stripe on the feet, a black belt and a tan or light brown Nike brand hoodie at the time of his death.

The man had a tattoo on his left forearm with the words "John 3:16: and a rosary with a cross. On his right forearm, he had two nautical stars and the word "Maria" wings.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office is hoping someone recognizes the man from the sketch and can provide his name. To contact the Medical Examiner's Office, call 678-442-3160.