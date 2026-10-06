Medical emergency at Cobb jail ends in detainee's death

The Brief A 42-year-old man, Martin Floyd, died early Tuesday morning at Kennestone Hospital after experiencing a medical condition in his cell. Floyd had been held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in Marietta since June 2025. Lifesaving efforts failed at the facility, and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is now investigating the death.



A 42-year-old man held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died early Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency in his cell, authorities said.

What we know:

Martin Floyd was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday at Kennestone Hospital after other detainees alerted deputies that he was experiencing a medical condition late Monday night, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and facility medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts alongside emergency first responders, but they could not resuscitate him.

Floyd had undergone a routine medical evaluation on Monday, and staff found his vital signs well within normal range prior to the incident.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine how Floyd died.

While the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and declined to launch an inquiry, county investigators are conducting an internal investigation per standard protocol for all in-custody deaths.

Officials confirmed that Floyd's family had been notified.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released Floyd's specific medical condition or his official cause of death.