Meat thief wanted by police in Henry County

article

Henry County police are looking for a young man who recently stole a shopping bag full of meat from Kroger in Ellenwood.

According to the police department, the theft happened on Oct. 13. The young man entered the store on Fairview Road with a reusable shopping bag and filled it with meat products. He then walked out of the store, walked across the Burger King parking lot to Fairview Road and kept going towards Panola Road and Flakes Mill Road.

The potential suspect is 6-feet-1-inch to 6-feet-2-inches tall and approximately 175 pounds. He had a mustache and was wearing black framed glasses, a black skeleton hoodie, red shorts with two White stripes on the side, and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with information that can identify this person, please contact Detective T.W. Slaton at 770-288-8339, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009