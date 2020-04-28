Meal program suspended after Gordon County school employee tests positive for COVID-19

Gordon County Schools have temporarily closed a local high school's kitchen and meal program after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they were notified on Monday, April 27 that a school nutrition program staff member had tested positive for the virus.

The employee last worked preparing meals at Sonoraville High School on April 20, officials with the Gordon County School system said. They are now at home recuperating from the virus.

After the positive test, officials have chosen to close the kitchen at Sonoraville High School to allow for additional cleaning. For this week, there will be no meals provided out of the high school or mobile sites served by the kitchen for the remainder of the week. The meal sites will be open the week of May 4.

Residents who usually receive meals from the kitchen are invited to go to Gordon Central High School to pick up meals on Thursday or Friday.

In order to prevent additional infects, Gordon County Schools will also be screening everyone working in the meal service program.

The current school meal program is expected to end on May 22 with the summer meal service beginning June 1 through July 31.

