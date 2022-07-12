Man wanted for robbing Midtown Atlanta bank

article

Atlanta police are offering up to $5,000 reward for a man wanted for robbing a Midtown Atlanta bank earlier this month.

It happened a little before 11 a.m. on July 5 at the Ameris Bank branch located near the corner of Peachtree Street NE and 14th Street NE.

Police said the man approached a teller and handed over a note that read:

"Remain calm pass this note back to me. give me 20s 50s 100s 10s from your station no alarms following directions = safety for all..............have a nice day thanks."

The man also mentioned something to the teller about a bomb, police said.

The teller told police she didn’t have enough cash, so they went to the next teller. At that point, the man jumped the counter, police said, and grabbed the drawer. Police said the man grew angry that there wasn’t enough cash in the drawer, but took what was there. He then walked out.

The man is described as being in his 40s, bald, with blue eyes. He was wearing a black shirt with the letter "W" in white, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Investigators said the man made off with about $2,559 from the bank.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.