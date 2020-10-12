Expand / Collapse search
MDH identifies COVID-19 cases tied to Trump, Biden campaign events

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Updated 3 days ago
Donald J. Trump
FOX 9

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - State health officials say they have identified three cases of COVID-19 associated with President Donald Trump’s rally in Duluth, Minnesota last month. 

Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said two of the three cases tied to the Sept. 30 rally were people in the same household, so it is not considered an outbreak. The rally was held outdoors at the Duluth International Airport. 

After debate, President Trump takes aim at Biden during rally in Duluth

President Trump once again took aim at Joe Biden, as he rallied in Duluth, Minnesota, 24 hours after a contentious presidential debate.

Less than two days after his visit to Minnesota, the president himself tested positive for COVID-19. 

One of the COVID-19 cases associated with Trump’s Duluth rally also reported attending Vice President Mike Pence’s event at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sept. 24. That event has been associated with two other cases of COVID-19 as well. 

Trump, Biden host dueling campaign stops in Minnesota as early voting begins

Both top presidential nominees will both campaign Minnesota Friday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 election. 

Ehresmann said MDH has also now identified a total of 16 COVID-19 cases associated with Trump’s rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18. Twelve of the cases are people who attended the rally, while four are people who reported attending a counter-protest at the same time. 

At least one case of COVID-19 has been associated with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Minnesota campaign events - a rally he held in Duluth on Sept. 18.