Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Lost hunter found after three-day search in Georgia swamp

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - After days of being lost in the woods, a Georgia hunter has been found safe.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to the Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area Sunday over reports of a hunter that had been lost for more than five hours.

The game wardens, McIntosh County deputies and other agents searched through the night, but weren't able to find a trace of the hunter.

Monday, more than 40 volunteers searched from the ground and sky for over 12 hours, but had no luck.

Tuesday morning, deputies and agents thankfully found the hunter around 6 miles from where he entered the swamp Sunday.

The man was returned to the boat ramp and rushed to Southeast Georgia Health System for evaluation. 

"Great teamwork by all the agencies and volunteers to bring him home to his family," the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wrote on Twitter. 

The hunter's condition is unknown at this time.