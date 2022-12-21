Lost hunter found after three-day search in Georgia swamp

article

After days of being lost in the woods, a Georgia hunter has been found safe.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to the Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area Sunday over reports of a hunter that had been lost for more than five hours.

The game wardens, McIntosh County deputies and other agents searched through the night, but weren't able to find a trace of the hunter.

Monday, more than 40 volunteers searched from the ground and sky for over 12 hours, but had no luck.

Tuesday morning, deputies and agents thankfully found the hunter around 6 miles from where he entered the swamp Sunday.

The man was returned to the boat ramp and rushed to Southeast Georgia Health System for evaluation.

"Great teamwork by all the agencies and volunteers to bring him home to his family," the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wrote on Twitter.

The hunter's condition is unknown at this time.