McEachern High School shooting investigation: Fourth suspect charged, on the run

A fourth person has been charged in connection to the shooting a McEachern High School in Powder Springs.

Dequaven Markell Ricks is wanted for carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and loitering on school premises, according to an arrest warrant.

Ricks was not in custody as of Monday evening.

Jean Germain (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Jean Germain, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 on similar charges. Police say he was one of the shooting victims.

Another teenager, whose name has not been released due to their age, was arrested on Feb. 6. The juvenile, who police say is a student at McEachern, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

On Feb. 2, police identified 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor as the shooter. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. on Feb 1 in the parking lot of McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Two people were shot during an altercation involving multiple people. Those two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since the shooting, there have been town halls held with parents to discuss safety at the school.