McDonough mayor 'saddened' over public art vandalism

article

The mayor of McDonough is speaking out against a recent act of vandalism to a mural celebrating the city's Geranium Festival.

The temporary mural was placed on Jonesboro Road to create what Mayor Sandra Vincent called a "creative gateway," but she says someone left it damaged.

What we know:

The mayor said that the mural was part of a pilot program gauging community interest and building up a foundation for other public art initiatives.

Vincent shared photos of the vandalism on her Facebook page on Saturday.

In the photos, part of the mural appeared to have been ripped off the wall, leaving part of the structure underneath exposed.

Vincent said the act was intentional, writing that someone "deliberately defaced this property."

What they're saying:

The mayor called the vandalism "deeply saddening."

"I can only imagine the heartbreak our local artists and residents would feel if a permanent mural, something lovingly created to inspire pride, had been vandalized," she wrote.

She said that the act was illegal and diminished "the shared beauty we are all working hard to build."

What you can do:

Vincent is asking anyone with information on the vandalism or any other act of defacing private property to report it to the McDonough Police Department.