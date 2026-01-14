McDonough man arrested for allegedly arranging to meet 14-year-old girl

article

Gwinnett County police arrested a 36-year-old man following an ICAC undercover investigation. Investigators say the suspect sent explicit images and tried to meet a person he believed was 14. The suspect was arrested in Norcross and booked into jail with no bond.



A McDonough man has been arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Gwinnett County, police said.

What we know:

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, vice investigators arrested Jonathan Dismang, 36, after he allegedly believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old girl. Investigators say Dismang sent explicit images and arranged to meet the juvenile.

Police said Dismang traveled from McDonough to a predetermined location in Norcross on Jan. 5, where he was taken into custody. He faces multiple felony charges and is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.