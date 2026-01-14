Expand / Collapse search

McDonough man arrested for allegedly arranging to meet 14-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 14, 2026 9:11am EST
Jonathan Dismang (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police arrested a 36-year-old man following an ICAC undercover investigation.
    • Investigators say the suspect sent explicit images and tried to meet a person he believed was 14.
    • The suspect was arrested in Norcross and booked into jail with no bond.

NORCROSS, Ga. - A McDonough man has been arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Gwinnett County, police said.

What we know:

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, vice investigators arrested Jonathan Dismang, 36, after he allegedly believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old girl. Investigators say Dismang sent explicit images and arranged to meet the juvenile.

Police said Dismang traveled from McDonough to a predetermined location in Norcross on Jan. 5, where he was taken into custody. He faces multiple felony charges and is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gwinnett County Police Department. 

