3 arrested after drug bust at McDonough home and business, police say

Three people are in custody after police say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and more in a McDonough home and business.

Officials say the officers with the Henry County and McDonough police departments conducted two searches at a home and business inside McDonough city limits on Oct. 12.

During the search, investigators say they found marijuana, mushrooms, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA, fentanyl, Oxycodone, and two guns.

As part of their investigation, officers arrested three people on a whole host of charges - including the trafficking and selling narcotics and distributing narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school.

Officials have not released the names of the three people in custody or shared details about what led to the searches.

If you have any information that could help authorities in their investigation, call the Henry County Police Department.