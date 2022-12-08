Person shot multiple times during fight at SE Atlanta gas station, police say

article

One person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an Exxon gas station on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard.

The victim reportedly was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. At last report, they were alert and breathing.

Investigators believe the victim got into a fight at the gas station that escalated into a shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects in the incident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.