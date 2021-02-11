McDonald’s is bringing back fan-favorite Hi-C Orange Lavaburst this summer following customer outcry

article

Back by popular demand, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will soon be available at select McDonald’s locations across the country.

The iconic drink will return by June, according to the company.

Until then, customers will be able to input their zip code into McDonald’s Hi-C Orange tracker.

The company says the tracker will be updated weekly.

The drink was removed from McDonald’s menus in 2017 and replaced with Sprite Tropic Berry, a drink made exclusively for the fast-food chain.

The drink had built a strong following since it was first unveiled in 1955 and was met with angry fans who created a petition on Change.org to bring the beverage back.

"To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we’re excited to say we "C" you," McDonald’s wrote in a press release including social media posts requesting the drink be put back on menus.